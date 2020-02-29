Dozens pack 80k meals to benefit local, international families

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – More than 200 volunteers took part in ‘Leap Hunger 2020’ Saturday by packaging 80,000 meals.

Rice, beans and mac ‘n cheese were packaged along several assembly lines.

The event was facilitated by Cross Catholic Church and sponsored by the West Virginia Knights of Columbus.

Organizers say the event all came together when they were told who this food truly goes to.

He tells this story that this food and where its going. All he said was it is going to the hungriest of the hungry — the most starving folks in our world. Jerry Mac McGlumphy, organizer

Of the 80,000 meals, 16,000 meals will benefit local families and 64,000 will help families overseas.

For the full story, tune-in to WTRF-CBS at 6 p.m.

Latest Posts: