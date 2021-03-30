Legal analyst weighs in on some of the shockers so far in the Chauvin trial

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank, questions witness Donald Williams, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Even in West Virginia, a 13-hour drive to Minneapolis, there’s few who haven’t heard the name George Floyd or seen his unfortunate death. So, here are some pieces of the trial to be aware of.

OHIO VALLEY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A story out of Minneapolis has the eye of the whole nation, and even people here in the Ohio Valley are anxious for a verdict after the traumatizing video surfaced over the summer.

The Derek Chauvin trial continues into its second day.

Because this case is so highly publicized, Attorney Diana Crutchfield says a jury without bias is already proving difficult.

A couple of the jurors interestingly enough were let go within the last day or so because of the notification of the settlement of George Floyd’s family of $27-million I think it was. Diana Crutchfield, 7NEWS Legal Analyst

Aside from those let go, Crutchfield says about half the jurors are self-designated as black or mixed race; a larger percentage than the general population in that county.

Chauvin faces three charges:

1: Second degree murder, unintentional: Causing the death of someone during the commission of a criminal assault. This charge carries 10 to 15 years in prison.

2: Third degree murder: Causing someone’s death with reckless disregard for human life. Another 10 to 15.

3: Second degree manslaughter: Causing the death with act of negligence with the least of the sentences: 40 to 50 months.

Did you notice something missing? “The interesting thing about the three charges that he faces is that none of them require any intent to kill,” said Crutchfield.

Like the viral video many of us saw, the prosecution will call the jury to do the same: look at the tape. But the defense will say there’s much more to the story than what meets the eye.

A huge difference in Minnesota than in West Virginia is determining the cause of Floyd’s death.

The that state, in order to prove the charges I just talked about, they have to prove that the defendant’s action was a substantial cause of his death. Diana Crutchfield, 7NEWS Legal Analyst

‘Substantial’ means it does not have to be the sole factor and there can be other substantial factors.

The Defense, referencing the toxicology report, will say there are other, more substantial, causes to George Floyd’s death than how Chauvin subdued him.

However, the Prosecution will say ‘substantial’ means if Chauvin did not do what he did, George Floyd would be alive today.

The trial is set to take a couple weeks and Crutchfield thinks it will be unlikely for Chauvin to testify.

Even in Wheeling, we will all be waiting to hear the verdict.