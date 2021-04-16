Let’s go bowling…with an Irish twist!

Community
Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you love bowling and want to take a tour on the road for a good cause, why not try Irish Road Bowling. 

The Knights of Columbus will be holding their annual event next Saturday, April 25th at St Jude. 

If you are not familiar with Irish Road Bowling, it’s usually played with teams of about four people. It involves rolling a steel ball down a country road. The first team with the least number of throws, wins. 

All proceeds go to children’s charities such as Special Olympics, Night to Remember and the Watch Program. 

Anyone interested can call 304-845-4660 to register.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter