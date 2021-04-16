Let’s go bowling…with an Irish twist!

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you love bowling and want to take a tour on the road for a good cause, why not try Irish Road Bowling.

The Knights of Columbus will be holding their annual event next Saturday, April 25th at St Jude.

If you are not familiar with Irish Road Bowling, it’s usually played with teams of about four people. It involves rolling a steel ball down a country road. The first team with the least number of throws, wins.

All proceeds go to children’s charities such as Special Olympics, Night to Remember and the Watch Program.

Anyone interested can call 304-845-4660 to register.