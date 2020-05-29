https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Let’s go swimming! Wheeling Park to open pool Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park officials has announced that their swimming pool will open to the public on Saturday, May 30.

Preparations for opening was temporarily delayed earlier this week when the pump broke while the swimming pool was being filled.

However, the pump was fixed within 24 hours and the pool is finally ready for swimmers.

The Wheeling Park pool opens at 11 Saturday morning and will close at 7 pm.

