Lights are back on at The Strand Theatre after going dark for 8 months

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A single lightbulb has shined outside of the Strand Theatre in Moundsville during its closure. Not to light the way, but to symbolize the hope of its actors and patrons that drama will return to its stage.

But now—the slings and arrows are back. The Strand just re-opened this month after several months of inactivity.

Music Director Justin Jones says stopping their productions last spring put a lot of projects on the backburner.

We had our annual Moundsville’s Got Talent, we had a spring play planned, we had some fundraisers, our annual shrimp boil, indoor yard sale. Justin Jones, Music Director

Like many organizations, they originally planned to just delay their events, but things didn’t open back up as soon as we all wanted them to.

“We needed to find alternative ways that we could be open and in the community,” said Jones.

And they found an alternative in showing movies to the public, starting with a special ‘Then and Now’ showing of the Phantom of the Opera last week.

Guests were first treated to the original 1920s picture with live theater organ music, and then were shown the more recent version. And just last night, they brought the community back together with the crowd favorite ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show.’

We’re always excited to see our patrons come back, especially in costumes that they do for the movie. Justin Jones, Music Director

The Strand doesn’t just put on plays and musicals. It’s also a popular place for private events like birthday parties and weddings. And considering its history and style, it’s not hard to see why.

During the downtime, volunteers were able to finish renovations that had been ongoing since the theatre reopened in 2002.

They were able to keep the early 20th century look while adding some modern renovations.

“We were really fortunate to be able to finish out all of our dressing room area with a green room, three dressing rooms, a tool room and two restrooms for all of our performers,” added Jones.

Jones says the Strand has all the safety measures in place to welcome back everyone who loves Ohio Valley theater.

The same patrons who kept the light shining out front all these months.

The next event at the Strand Theatre will be a production of ‘The Nutcracker’ on December 12th and 13th.