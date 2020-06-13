‘Line the Avenue’ protest held to honor Black Lives Matter

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – On Saturday, the Marchers Ohio Valley Empowered group held a peaceful protest in Wheeling that was named ‘Line the Avenue’ to support Black Lives Matter.

People walked up and down the sidewalk of National Road from around Edgington Lane to Washington Ave with signs supporting the black lives matter movement. The event held no speakers and encouraged those participating to remain socially distanced.

Those who organized the event feel passionate about their message.

“Today we are protesting a society that doesn’t believe that black lives matter,” said Liz Pratcher. “We affirm that black lives matter, black feelings matter, black mothers matter. We need to do better as America.”

Over seventy people participated in the peaceful protest in Wheeling.

