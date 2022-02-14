People from all over are now traveling to Wheeling to see the late "Mr. Bobblehead's" collection

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What will you be remembered by? Maybe your smile, or your passion for a cause. Well, one Wheeling coach’s life will be known for his unique collection.

Students and staff at Linsly School started calling long-time coach, Darryl Crews, “Mr. Bobblehead” for his collection of 350 spring-loaded figurines. Crews contacted the museum hoping his bobbleheads would not end up in some closet.

His two sons gladly donated the figurines after Mr. Bobblehead’s passing.

Chair of the museum, Allan Miller, has no idea how Mr. Bobblehead got his hands on all of these collectables but it is now the largest collection of bobbleheads in the Ohio Valley.

I think he was excited about the fact we were putting them up in a permanent exhibit. So, we had actual cases specifically made for it. So that he knew there was always going to be a spot to memorialize him. Lynn Maguire, Manager at Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum

You’ll see presidents, Star Wars characters and baseball pitchers: A glimpse at some of Mr. Bobblehead’s personality. And some are a rarity for collectors.

“We know we got almost all of them. I know several of his grandkids; he gave some to them as well,” added Maguire.

Bobbleheads started their evolution in China as string dolls, then made their way to Germany as ceramics and morphed into plastic sports characters here in America. Right before the action figure era.

Their apex of collectability was somewhere between 1970 and 1980. Allan Miller, Chairman of Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum

We might never know why he collected so many but now kids who run past the display will get the heads to nod approvingly of their new home.

From the display’s opening just a couple weeks ago, people all the way from New York City have come to see Mr. Bobblehead’s collection.

Right below Mr. Bobblehead’s display, you’ll see 150 solar bobbleheads loaned to the museum by another collector: Pam Obyc.