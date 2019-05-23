List of OCS summer meals for kids

We all know hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation.

That’s why Ohio County Schools is hosting their annual summer meals program to help students remain active and healthy during the summer months.

Starting June 3 through late July, free breakfasts and lunches will be provided in 14 locations.

No pre-registration is necessary for the program. No proof of income is needed either.

If you’re a child between the ages 2-18, you’re more than welcome to stop by and eat.

Times and dates vary by location.

Here’s a full list: