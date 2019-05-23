List of OCS summer meals for kids

by: Brooke Chaplain

We all know hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation.

That’s why Ohio County Schools is hosting their annual summer meals program to help students remain active and healthy during the summer months. 

Starting June 3 through late July, free breakfasts and lunches will be provided in 14 locations.

No pre-registration is necessary for the program. No proof of income is needed either.

If you’re a child between the ages 2-18, you’re more than welcome to stop by and eat.

Times and dates vary by location.

Here’s a full list:

  • Bridge Park Pool
    • June 3-July 19
    • Lunch: 11:45 a.m. 1:00 p.m.
  • Wheeling Heights Pool
    • June 3-July 19
    • Lunch: 11:45 a.m. 1:00 p.m.
  • 36th Street Pool   
    • June 3-July 19
    • Snack: 1:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m.
  • Chambers YMCA
    • June 3-July 19
    • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11:45 a.m. 1:00 p.m.
  • Salvation Army 33rd Street 
    • June 3-July 19
    • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m.
  • Hil Dar
    • June 3-July 19
    • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m.
  • North Park Apartments 
    • June 3-July 19
    • Lunch: 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m.
  • Oglebay Park (Wagon Shelter) 
    • June 3-July 19
    • Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-12:00p.m.
  • The Children’s Museum
    • Camps Weeks: June 17-June 28, July 8-July 19
    • Lunch: 11:15 p.m. 12:00 p.m.
  • Wheeling Park: WVU STEM Camp
    • June 10-June 14
    • Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. 8:45 a.m
    • Lunch: 12:00 p.m. 12:30 p.m.
  • Woodsdale School
    • June 17-July 10​​​​​​
    • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m
    • Lunch: 11:45 a.m. 1:00 p.m.
  • Wheeling Middle​​​​​​ School: Police/Fire Academy
    • June 24-June 28
    • Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. 9:45 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.
  • Warwood Elementary School
    • June 3-July 19
    • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m.
  • Warwood Middle School
    • June 3-July 21
    • Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. 9:00 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11:45 a.m. 1:00 p.m.

