Local addiction treatment facility looking to help more patients

BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Brooke County treatment facility is looking for more clients.

Miracles Blossom is a women’s addiction treatment facility in Beech Bottom that has been open for more than a year.

However, the facility is having trouble filling their beds because people don’t really know they exist.

Miracles Blossom held an open house Friday evening to make their presence known as a treatment option for the community.

Basically, empowerment is what we want them to come into. We get them ready to mainstream into society and get a good job once they leave our facility. It’s self-satisfying to see the girls blossom to their fullest potential and gain self-esteem they were lacking when they were coming in. Kerry Sneddon, Director of Miracles Blossom

Miracles Bottom sits at 2 Church Street, which housed the former Holy Family Catholic Church.

