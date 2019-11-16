Local addiction treatment facility looking to help more patients

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Brooke County treatment facility is looking for more clients.

Miracles Blossom is a women’s addiction treatment facility in Beech Bottom that has been open for more than a year.

However, the facility is having trouble filling their beds because people don’t really know they exist.

Miracles Blossom held an open house Friday evening to make their presence known as a treatment option for the community.

Basically, empowerment is what we want them to come into. We get them ready to mainstream into society and get a good job once they leave our facility. It’s self-satisfying to see the girls blossom to their fullest potential and gain self-esteem they were lacking when they were coming in.

Kerry Sneddon, Director of Miracles Blossom

Miracles Bottom sits at 2 Church Street, which housed the former Holy Family Catholic Church.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter