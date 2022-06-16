BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Helping those in need.



A local boy went above and beyond to help raise funds for his best friend and her family.

Kryslynn and Karter Corso need heart surgeries.

Kryslynn is 13 and was recently diagnosed with a heart condition where she has an extra electrical current in her heart called SVT .

Karter is 4 and he has a hole in his heart and VSD and a vascular ring which formed around his trachea. He recently just had surgery for both.

Trevan Price knew his best friend Kryslynn and her family are dealing with a lot right now.

So he wanted to take some of the burden off of them by raising funds in the form of a bake sale!

“I got raised on like if you see somebody who is like struggling with especially how gas prices are now like maybe like help them out like do something so that’s what I thought like a bake sale to raise money. Yeah, it does mean a lot to me to like help people out and like especially her because she’s my best friend.” Trevan Price – Held Bake sale for his Best Friend

Kryslynn says it means so much to her and her family that her best friend since first grade wanted to help them out in any way he could.

“I’m glad that I have a best friend like this in my life and I’ve had him in my life for a long time and I know that he will be there at any time to help me with anything that I need and I’m just so grateful for him that he’s here to help.” Kryslynn Corso – Trevan’s Best Friend

Michelle and Danny Corso say they are grateful for the people who have rallied around them to help especially Trevan and his family.

“It meant the world that Trevan wanted to do a great deed and that’s what we try to instill in our children to, as you know reach out to the people who need help. It is really amazing the help and to have young impressionable minds want to reach out and help others.” Michelle and Danny Corso – Kryslynn and Karter’s Parents

Trevan’s Mom Violet says she is extremely proud of her son and how he wants to help those in need.

“It makes me feel good that you know the way that I’ve just tried to raise them and you know knowing that you know if somebody needs help that they’re willing to help someone else. I just try to teach them you know like if you know someone’s a need try to reach out.” Violet Price – Trevan’s Mom

Kryslynn says everyone needs a friend like Trevan in their life!

Now if you missed out on the bake sale to help the Corso Family don’t worry!

There is a spaghetti benefit dinner on June 25th from 1 to 5 PM at the Riverview Baptist

Church 225 Charles St. Wellsburg, WV 26070.

It is $10 for Adults and $5 for kids under 12

Dinner includes: rigatoni, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and a drink .

There will be a 50/50, basket raffles, and bracelets for sale.

They are asking for any other donations such as food items, paper products, desserts, and raffle items.

If you would like to donate anything please call Michelle Corso at 304-374-3954 or Jessica Woodling at 304-830-9841.