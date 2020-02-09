Local boy scout becomes fourth in family to achieve Eagle Scout

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Statistics show that only one percent of boy scouts go on to achieve Eagle Scout.
However, the Schultz family in Weirton has three members with Eagle Scout medals. On Sunday, the family welcomed John Schultz Jr. of Troop 334 to the club when he was pinned.
I’m so proud of him. He has worked so hard for it and his two uncles also have it, so he is the fourth in the family at this time.John Schultz Sr. – Father
For his service project, Schultz Jr. constructed a new sign for his church.
Eagle Scout is the highest achievement in Boys Scouts of America.
