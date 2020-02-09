Local boy scout becomes fourth in family to achieve Eagle Scout

FILE – This Feb. 4, 2013 file photo shows a close up of a Boy Scout uniform badge during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in federal court in Washington, D.C., seeking to establish the nation’s capital as a venue for men across the U.S. to sue the Boy Scouts of America for allegedly failing to protect them from long-ago sexual abuse at the hands of scoutmasters and other scout leaders. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Statistics show that only one percent of boy scouts go on to achieve Eagle Scout.

However, the Schultz family in Weirton has three members with Eagle Scout medals. On Sunday, the family welcomed John Schultz Jr. of Troop 334 to the club when he was pinned.

I’m so proud of him. He has worked so hard for it and his two uncles also have it, so he is the fourth in the family at this time. John Schultz Sr. – Father

For his service project, Schultz Jr. constructed a new sign for his church.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement in Boys Scouts of America.

