Local business collecting ‘homemade’ Valentine’s Day cards for US troops

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Many U.S. troops stationed overseas may not return to the states before Valentine’s Day.

Therefore, one local business is starting its own operation to ensure that all military personnel feels loved that day.

Chambers and James Funeral, Pet and Cremation Services is asking the public to create homemade Valentine’s Day that will be bundled and shipped to troops overseas.

It really shows the heart and soul. But really, when you get the letters back from the troops, you think, it’s just a Valentine’s Day card, or it’s something there. But the letters back from them that really state how they appreciate it, and how they’ve been doing — we’ve been able to take those to some schools, and show them how the whole project connects together. Eric Fithyan, owner of Chambers and James Funeral Homes

Fithyan also says the personalized Valentine’s Day cards cannot include glitter, candy or food items.

Operation Valentine will run though Feb. 5.

