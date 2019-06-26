Local business offers a dinner for two ANYWHERE in the world

Around the World Gourmet is new to the Bellaire community but a new event they are fundraising will definitely put them on the map.

The ‘Around the World Dinner’ will take guests on a culinary tour of the world with food from different countries.

All proceeds from the event will go back to benefit the Wheeling YWCA.

There will be live music, a silent auction, and the chance to win a signature trip!

“It’s dinner for two anywhere in the world,” said Lauren Hersey, a member of the Event Committee. “We’re gonna pay for round-trip air fare, overnight accommodations, and then dinner anywhere you would want to go on Earth pretty much.”

The dinner takes place 6 p.m. Friday, July 19 at the Wheeling Park Ice Rink.

Tickets are available for $50 a person or $75 for VIP.

Tickets to the event, silent auction and raffle tickets for the trip can be purchase on their website.

