WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – It is officially October, which marks the start of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Nearly one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer during their life according to breastcancer.org, and it’s not an easy battle to fight.

Jim Robinson Ford is one of the 70 Neighborhood Ford Stores and is hosting their 14th Annual “Warrior Quilt Project” at the Highlands Sports Complex Monday, Oct. 1 and Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Everyone in the Ohio Valley is encouraged to share an inspiring message or drawing on a patch that will go on quilts.

The quilts will be donated to hospitals throughout the region to give to women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

There is no cost and you do not need to have any artistic talent – just a kind message.

“We need the public to come out and make these individual patches with their own message to someone who is in breast cancer treatment. The public sends us a variety of messages through these patches. And that variety is so important because even for the same patient, one day she may feel like a warrior and the next day she may just need some encouragement.” Nancy Lewis | Public Relations Consultant, Neighborhood Ford Stores

For the first time, Neighborhood Ford is partnering with Fort Henry Peacemakers Guild who will take the patches made today and tomorrow and make quilts for next year.

The three quilts you’re seeing right now will be donated here locally.

One to WVU Wheeling Hospital, Barnesville and Reynolds Memorial.