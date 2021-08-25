Local Christians gather to pray for Afghanistan

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – As the rescue operation continues, Christians around the Ohio Valley are gathering together to pray for a peaceful resolution to what’s happening in Afghanistan.

As rumors spread of the Afghan church to face persecution, Steubenville’s bishop calls Christians to act



Wednesday evening at the Holy Family Church in Steubenville, people gathered to simply ask God to keep everyone involved overseas safe. The event was not to complain about anything, just to pray for the safe return of American citizens, the US Military, contractors, and Afghan allies that are trapped in the Taliban-controlled country.

“We’re praying that God would bring a peaceful resolution to the situation, because these are friends, these are family, these are neighbors, and everybody probably is only one or two people disconnected from somebody who is connected with what’s going on over there. So tonight’s a time just to pray for those needs.” Father Drake McCalister, Holy Family Church

