WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Have you ever had the dream of being a basketball star?

Well, now is your chance and your athletic skill also helps a great cause.

The 8th Annual Charity Basketball Event hosted by the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is happening next Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Highlands Sports Complex starting at 6 p.m.

They are still looking for players and sponsors.

All of the money raised goes towards their 33rd Annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway happening on November 18 at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center starting at 11 a.m.

They expect to help around three to four hundred families.

“They can support by buying tickets from the players or buying tickets at the game they can support. By being a player sponsor. You can do that for $100 or an event sponsor. These are all the different ways. Or you can just go to our website at bethlehemapostolictemple.org.” Bishop Darrell Cummings | Pastor, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

7News Reporter Jake McGlumphy, Sports Reporter Dugan Lloyd and Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey will be lacing their shoes and hitting the court to play in the charity basketball game.

Tickets prior to the event at $5 for seniors and $8 for adults.

Tickets are $10 at the door and people attending the event are encouraged to bring canned food items to go towards the Thanksgiving Basket Food Giveaway.