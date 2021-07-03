Local church auctioning off items to lend kids a helping hand; What you can do to help

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church is lending a helping hand to kids in our community. But not without your help.

The church is auctioning off all kinds of things: antiques, collectables, glassware, dolls, furniture… all virtually.

100% of what’s raised goes to Vance’s Woodsdale School Projects, and if enough is raised, the church hopes to give kids a years-worth of food.

“Means the world to us here at Vance to be a partner in education to Woodsdale Schools. Somebody say recently that any kid is an at-risk kid because that’s the kind of world they’re growing up in. So, we’re really proud to be supporting the kids in our community, and, especially, Woodsdale School.” Erica Harley, Senior Pastor at Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church

The church is doing it, alongside the local Frio and Stack auctioners, who’s donating their services for it.

If you’d like to step up too, you can. Just go to FrioAndStack.com. There you’ll find 121 lots of items to bid on.

The auction closes at 10 am Monday, so you only have a couple days.