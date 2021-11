WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) To thank those who fought for our county and risked their lives to protect our freedoms, the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple held a service Sunday dedicated to our nation’s heroes.

Rev. Darrell Cummings led the veterans’ appreciation service and many community members joined in thanking them for their service. ‘

Several of Wheeling and Ohio County’s first responders sat in the front row at the ceremony and were recognized among others for their work.