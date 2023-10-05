WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – October marks the start of Respect Life Month.

The first ever Life Exposition was held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Wheeling.

The exposition had several guest speakers including doctors and nurse practitioners as well as 23 different local organizations all with the same goal.

Providing women, mothers and children with the resources they need.

Organizations were able to collaborate to support life and those who are in vulnerable positions.

Those in attendance were provided with information specific to their needs.

Organizations like YSS, Catholic Charities, WIC and Wheeling Health Right had tables set up detailed information about how they can help those in need.

“So many organizations and ministries within the Wheeling area that take a part in supporting life vulnerable women, vulnerable children and vulnerable families, as well as having a bunch of speakers that are talking on specific subjects. It has given organizations a way to be able to partner with each other, to be able to know who’s doing what, where and when.” Kathleen Barton | Director of Social Ministry, Dioseses of Wheeling/Charleston

About 50 to 60 people attended the event today.

Barton says this exposition is something they hope to host annually.

Bishop Mark Brennan was also in attendance at the expo today.