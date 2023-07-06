OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — More than one hundred area kids are taking part in a camp that is part of an international effort to spread a faith-based message to children all across the country.

The Vineyard Church is hosting WinShape Camp for Communities at the Linsly School.



The organization is affiliated with Chick-Fil-a and consist of groups of college-age individuals who travel the country organizing camps for children. The camp is specifically for kids from kindergarten to sixth grade.



They participate in a number of activities including sports such as soccer and archery. They also have activities such as painting, cooking and science classes. The camp also involves worship time and Bible study.

” And they throw the most epic camp for kindergarten though sixth grade that I have ever seen or been a part of. And we serve them, we teach them about Jesus and guide them on their journey though this week and they have the best week of their lives. It’s just really incredible for for WinShape to bring this camp to our community.” Myron Jellison, Next Gen Pastor, Vineyard Church

” It’s very heartwarming to get to spread the Gospel to so many kids. Especially in areas where families may not have the ability to send their kids to camp.” Valrie Mazloom, Camp Director

This week’s camp involves as many as 22 counselors and 50 to 60 volunteers from the Vineyard Church and throughout the Wheeling Area.