Local church offering up its lot to help keep community on top of COVID cases

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The North Wheeling Community Dream Center parking lot will be set up this weekend with test-kits on standby; partnering with the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, people can once again get tested for Covid-19.

While we’re said to be over the hump of this pandemic, the fight is surely not over. Which is why Reverend Darrell Cummings, with the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple, says knowing whether you have COVID-19 or not is one of the best things you can do for the church right now.

The expensive test will be administered for free just like two weeks ago at Laughlin Chapel where it had a great community response.

So, if anyone missed the bandwagon, here’s your second chance.

The National Guard, Emergency Management, West Virginia Minorities Agency, and, of course, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple are all coming together to get information out there. Info, Reverend Cummings says, is for the betterment of the community; finding out whether or not you have COVID will give you the power to know how to get help.

The pastor says being proactive is one way we can find strength in the Lord during this stressful time.

We don’t want this to expand again. We want to be able to get back into our schools, and our churches, and things of that nature. And if we know where there is a cluster, we can do the tracing and identity, then we help shut it down as quickly as possible so everybody in the long run will be better. So, that’s our hope in being a part of it. Darrell Cummings, Senior Pastor at Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

And, you’ll need to bring along your ID so that they have info to coincide with the results. Testing will be going all day in the parking lot of 407 Main Street this Saturday from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Reverend Cummins says while not the facilitators, they are grateful to be the hosts at the Dream Center to help serve Wheeling.