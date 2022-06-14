Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)-With several power outages and ‘feel like’ temperatures soaring to the triple digits tomorrow, you’ll want to find another way to cool off…

And staying inside your home may not be the best option.

If you’ve run out of cool air at home, you might want to think about a cooling shelter. There’s one right in Martins Ferry inside the Grace Presbyterian Church.

While many homes and businesses around it is out of power, this place has its air conditioning running.

It has enough room for 50 people, and there’s even more space next door at the Holy Ground.

Pastor Paul Todd, who runs the shelter, says that’s plenty of space, and there’s also a lot to do at the shelter just to pass the time. Todd says they have all kinds of games and activities, like pool, foosball, and air hockey, as well as coffee and cold drinks to enjoy.

He hopes anyone who needs it stops by.

“If you run into problems, and don’t have any power or electricity, please come on down. We have plenty of room. We’ve got plenty of things to do, and we’ve got plenty of love to share. So, you’re more than welcome.” Pastor Paul Todd

You can stop by the cooling shelter tomorrow. It opens at 8:30 am and will stay open as late as possible.