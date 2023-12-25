WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local church celebrated Christmas with several people from their community Monday in a very special way.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wheeling held its annual community Christmas Day Dinner Monday. The church has been providing meals on Christmas Day for over 20 years now.

Anyone was welcome to come have a meal or take one to go. Each meal included all the fixings from turkey and ham to green beans, vegetable casserole, and a variety of desserts.

The event also saw Santa himself come out to spread some Christmas cheer.

A few volunteers who helped organize the event shared what the day meant to each of them.

”It’s not just about the food, it’s providing a safe place people can come enjoy themselves, enjoy some company.” Don Rebich – Member of St. Luke’s, Organizer

”It’s great for this community and this city of Wheeling to have an organization like St. Luke’s.” Dave Kondrach – Chief Volunteer

”Back in the kitchen I have five grandchildren who’ve been coming here. Each one starts coming when they’re ten and none of them have stopped. The oldest one’s 24, so that’s a blessing in itself.” Rick Daugherty – Cook, Volunteer Coordinator

Doors opened at 11 a.m. for coffee and doughnuts and meals were served from noon to 3 p.m.