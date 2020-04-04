Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Local church giving away free bagged lunches to children

Community
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local church in Wheeling is ensuring area children are continuously fed during the statewide school shutdown.

The Church of God and Saints of Christ is giving away free bagged lunches that should last children the entire week.

Meals will be available for pickup every Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Church of God and Saints of Christ is located at 1120 Eoff Street.

Church of God and Saints of Christ

WTRF 7News Twitter