Local church giving away free bagged lunches to children

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local church in Wheeling is ensuring area children are continuously fed during the statewide school shutdown.
The Church of God and Saints of Christ is giving away free bagged lunches that should last children the entire week.
Meals will be available for pickup every Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Church of God and Saints of Christ is located at 1120 Eoff Street.
