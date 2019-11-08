Local churches honoring military, first responders in special service

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two local churches are planning to give thanks to our military and first responders, ahead of Veterans Day.

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling and Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly in Weirton will host their annual ‘Honoring Our Heroes’ service this Sunday.

Sadly, first responders are the only ones, or some of the few ones, who go to work not knowing if they’re coming home or what way they’re coming home. And they risk their literal lives to help strangers and you know, you can’t, you can’t thank them enough, you can’t pay them enough, you can’t thank them enough. And the same thing is true for our military. They sign up to give their life away. Who does that? Unique, special people do. Pastor Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple special service starts at 10:30 a.m., followed by Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly at 1 p.m.