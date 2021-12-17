Local first responders raise money for Wheeling’s Salvation Army

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling Police, Wheeling Fire Department and the Ohio County Sheriff’s office will be battling it out to raise money for the local Salvation Army. Saturday from 10-6 these first responders will be stationed at a variety of locations such as Kroger, Riesbeck’s, Walmart, and Cabela’s to collect donations.

This year the Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $70,000 from their Red Kettle drives. The money raised goes back into the community and the services the Salvation Army provides.

Those participating says this friendly competition is for a great organization. They’re even decked out their red kettles and hope it catches people’s eye.

Our kettle bells are black and gold and of course have Ohio County Sheriff’s on them too so. It’s something we’re just going to have fun and try to collect as much money as we can. So, we would like people to come out if they can and make the donations and every penny of it goes to the Salvation Army. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

We try to help as many community organizations as possible and try to give back to the community that supports us. We will be at Riesbeck’s at Elm Grove, so feel free to come out, do some shopping on Saturday and fill our kettle up. Chief Jim Blazier, The Wheeling Fire Department

The Salvation Army plans to make this a yearly event. The winning department will claim a trophy and of course gain some bragging rights.