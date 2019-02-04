Local girl aims at building playground in Africa

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) - A local girl has a big dream to go to Africa, but not for just a sight seeing trip.

Jasmine is a 9 year old who attends Shekinah Church in Barnesville.

That's is where this journey got started.

"And we found out 3 weeks ago that the children's home started a school and to have a school you have a playground. So she said Meme for my birthday this year I want to build a playground for the kids and I'm going to do it. So I said okay Jaz let's do it," said Jasmine's Grandmother, Linda Dickinson.

Jasmine said this vision all started when she met a man at her church who is from Kenya.

He showed her pictures of Africa and some of the children there.

The kids were from an orphanage that the church started.

People who go to the church support the orphanage by making trips to take clothes and supplies each year.

"It's just been amazing to see what love can do in a child's heart when they come, and they have nothing and now they have a mom and a dad and they have a home. They have school there and now we want to put a playground on there for there," said Shekinah Christian Fellowship, Co-Pastor, Martha Hershberger

Jasmine has been dreaming of going to Africa for the past three years.

She hopes an upcoming Valentines Day Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser will help her support the kids.

"Come on out. It's a big big task. If you believe in a dream and this little girl that she's had. She's taken this all on, on her own. It's just been amazing," said Dickinson.

That Spaghetti Dinner ill be held this Saturday February 9th at Shekinah Christian Church in Barnesville from noon until 2 p.m..