MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local Girl Scout is “Fighting for the Homeless” as part of her journey in earning the highest service award achievable: a Gold Award.

Shaye Meade hosted a spaghetti dinner to raise funding as part of her community service project, where she will be making bags of necessities to hand out to the homeless.

Being a Girl Scout for seven years, Shaye is determined to see this project through – not only for herself, but for the community.

”It’s pretty big. It does help with college, so that’s a good thing, and it will help the community and hopefully homelessness will help go down just a little bit.” Shaye Meade – Pleasant Hills Girl Scout (17)

”She’s really had to put a lot of thought, like we said, into it to get it approved, but just being able to help the community, it’s more than just a service project. It’s actually working with – with her project being for the homeless – working with the homeless themselves, putting the bags together, fulfilling what their needs, that they have, so.” Yvette Duffield – Pleasant Hills Girl Scout Leader

The Gold Award is a long process to fulfill and requires approval and support from the community.

Shaye’s troop has not had a Gold Award Winner in ten years, but she is on her way to changing that.