Local kid becomes “The Ironman” after life-changing technology

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Children are always full of energy and never want to sit down. But for one local kid his sitting down signified something much more.

Playing soccer and what not he would play the first five to ten minutes full fledge, you know, going after the ball. We just thought he was being lazy but here it turned out his heart just couldn’t keep up Jen Forget – Mother

It all started with a trip to the doctors for an ear infection.



Next thing they knew their 9-year-old son was on his way to get an EKG.

I think it was really scary because we went in for a ear infection and left with a congenital heart block Jen Forget – Mother

But the good news—



it was all caught early.



After many tests, Gavin was placed on an EKG machine.



Earning him a unique nickname.

Our other kids nicknamed him ironman because he had a device that basically kind of powered him on but through those tests and further tests it needed to be done sooner than later they would hope to wait but their response was incredible it was phenomenal Dan Forget – Father

The hope was to wait on a pacemaker. However, it was needed much sooner. But with the American Heart Associations’ help and the technology, it has been life-changing.

Now we are doing transmission through a app on our phones the newest devices are bluetooth compatible so the technology has changed even since he has had his put in last April and the technology is only going to get better you know a lot of people think when you get a pacemaker you have to get the device switched out every “X” years well he may only have that done once and the next device could be the lifetime device Dan Forget – Father

Gavin’s parents say they joke that they now have to relearn how to parent.

And Gavin is back to playing his sports.

And now I can actually play normally and I like it Gavin Forget – 5TH Grader

After a long journey, Gavin is back to being a normal 5TH grader.



He just finished the basketball season with an undefeated team.



However, he does not stray away from being involved with the American Heart Association.



He and his family will be attending the Heart Ball on February 29TH at the Belmont Hills Country Club.