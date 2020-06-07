Local leaders talk faith, racism across the Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If America is the most Christian nation in the world, then why is there racism?

That was a question asked Sunday by several local leaders, all in an effort to find answers here in the Ohio Valley.

Reverend Cummings says we’re starting this conversation now to change the climate in the Ohio Valley.

Being one of the main orchestrators of this summit, the reverend started by saying no one is against the police, thanking God for their profession.​

A group of about 15 all took turns speaking, with a key voice being that of Wheeling Chief of Police who said what happened in Minneapolis should not be an indictment of the police in the Friendly City.​

But why are community leaders just deciding to voice their stance now you may ask?

The blinders have come off and people have said enough Chris Figaretti, Lead Pastor – Vineyard Church Wheeling

There’s a new generation of people out there who’s not willing to tollerate racism. Owens Brown, State president – NAACP Wheeling

I’m very proud of the police officers particularly in response to the demonstrations we had last weekend.” Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Chief of Police

That’s just three of the many Ohio Valley leaders finding common ground in response to the national outcry of George Floyd’s death.​

