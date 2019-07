STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

One local man is trying to achieve his goals by going to the Olympics in 2020.

Ja’Quan Lavender, is currently training to qualify for the 2020 Summer and 2022 Winter Olympics.

Lavender says after he hopefully makes the qualifier he wishes to earn gold medals in the track portion, and the Bobsledding and Skeleton.

He went to high school at Big Red and graduated from Tiffin University.

If would like to support his journey here is a link to his GOFUNDME Page.