Local mom bringing the community together all while keeping distance for Easter egg hunt

With Easter quickly approaching one local mom wanted to make sure the Ohio Valley still had Easter spirit.

Valerie Piko decided to start an egg hunt. She partnered with Triadelphia Middle School Teacher, Stefan Moray and created an Easter egg that represents Wheeling.

The elements consist of nails to represent the nail production in Wheeling, five stars from the Wheeling Flag, the hills of the Valley, the suspension bridge and the Ohio river and wheeling creek.

Valerie says it is a great way to bring the community together.

So you can print out the egg and then hang it up and display it either in your door or window of your home. So that your neighbor can walk by or go for a drive and search for eggs. So it is a great family activity that they can do at any point. It runs from now till Easter. Families are encouraged to get out there on a beautiful day and go for a walk and search for some eggs throughout the neighborhood. Valerie Piko – Egg-cellent mom and organizer

They are offering two egg: one that you can color or one that is already colored for you. The eggs can be downloaded from our website WTRF dot com.

