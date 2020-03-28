Local nonprofit offers grocery delivery services to elderly across OV

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A nonprofit organization based in Moundsville is lending a hand to the elderly across the Ohio Valley.

Jay Stout, founder of Forever Honored Veterans, is offering grocery and food delivery services to the elderly who need assistance.

Although his nonprofit focuses on providing basic needs and care for elderly veterans, Stout says that you do not have to be a veteran to receive services.

If you know any elderly who need assistance or you are interested in volunteering, please contact Forever Honored Veterans at 304-780-0081.

