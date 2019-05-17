Local Ohio community showcases environmental awareness

by: Alexa Trischler

Arbor Day in St. Clairsville will now forever be on May 17.

This comes after Mayor Terry Pugh officially proclaimed it as such.

2019 marks the 20th year St. Clairsville is renowned for being a Tree City, USA.

Communities in Ohio must re-certify every new year. Four components are required to uphold the honor: maintaining a tree board committee, a tree ordinance, a budget minimum of two dollars per capita based on the last census taken in the community, and an arbor day celebration– like the one held today!

Constant care and upkeep of trees, year after year, preserves St. Clairsville’s commitment to effective urban forest management.

It’s all thanks to the diligence of the community’s program and people. 

