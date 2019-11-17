Local organization to receive surprise donation from quarter auction

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – More than 24 crafters took part in a quarter auction and craft show Sunday afternoon.

Auctions Beyond Actions held the fundraiser at the YWCA.

It was held to help local organizations raise money that may be in need.

Organizers say events like this do not happen as much as they should.

There is quite a few people that do help, that do these I started doing them because there is not enough people that do them down this way so I started doing some and it helps every organization you do it for. Mark Matthias of Auctions Beyond Actions

Auctions Beyond Actions is surprising a local organization with the money from the fundraiser on Monday.

