Local organizations host Celebrity Server Dinner

For the first time in their respective histories, A Special Wish Foundation of the Ohio Valley and Ruttenbuck’s Bar & Grill hosted a Celebrity Server Dinner.

The event was made possible thanks to the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce and it’s executive director Scott Reager, who wanted to do something nice for both A Special Wish and a chamber member. That chamber member ended up being Ruttenbuck’s.

“It was really not a question of ‘if we were going to do it’, it was just ‘when do you want to do it,'” said Ruttenbuck’s owner Lesley Antonik. “It’s a great cause for kids and we love doing community events like this to pay back to the community.”

Ruttenbuck’s co-sponsored the event with Chevron.

“We provided funding for tonight, partnering with Ruttenbuck’s on that to get the t-shirts and then obviously I’m trying to dust off my waitressing skills to help raise some money tonight,” said Chevron representative Leeann Wainwright. “So really just getting the community amped up to help.”

If you weren’t able to stop by Ruttenbuck’s to support A Special Wish Foundation, there is always Thursday. As they did Wednesday, Ruttenbuck’s will add a section at the bottom of each receipt tomorrow so that you can donate to A Special Wish Foundation right there. This goes for both of their locations, in Glen Dale and on Dallas Pike.

You can also donate to A Special Wish by visiting their website.