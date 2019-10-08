Local Pastor helps first responders with everyday battles

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local Pastor is helping first responders in his area with the traumas they deal with everyday.

That would be Brian Knight who is the Pastor of the Wellsburg Church of the Nazarene.

He also has the title of Volunteer Chaplin of the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department.

He helps and prays with local police, fire and EMS personnel on the everyday battles they struggle with.

“Philippians two verse four says to put the needs of others above the needs of our own self.” Brian Knight – Volunteer Chaplin Brooke County Sheriff’s Department

And that is exactly what Pastor Knight does.

He has been volunteering his time for the last two years.

He said he mainly focuses on three areas; encouraging , listening, and praying.

He said he is so fulfilled by looking out for the people that take care of everyone.

“They look at me and wonder why I give up my time and I look at them and just thank them for the opportunity to spend some time with them.” Brian Knight – Volunteer Chaplin Brooke County Sheriff’s Department

First responders put their life on the line and see death on a regular basis.

They deal with difficulty and hardships that the general public doesn’t necessarily understand.

“All they know is that when they dial 911 somebody is on the other end to talk them through a difficult situation. Whether it’s a dispatcher, or they send personnel to respond to the situation that they find themselves in.” Brian Knight – Volunteer Chaplin Brooke County Sheriff’s Department

Pastor Knight will Go on death calls to offer prayer and guidance to families that have begun the grieving process.

Brooke County Sheriff Larry Palmer said he helps all of his deputies on personal and professional levels.

And no matter what, he is always there when they need him!

“When a man or woman of our agency or any of my employees need somebody to talk to whether it’s personal life or an experience on the job Brian is there. He’s a phone call away and it’s uplifting for him to come and say a prayer with us and talk to us.” Larry Palmer – Brooke County Sheriff

Pastor Knight also encourages others to reach out and help their local first responders.

Pastor Knight said he is very privileged to get to know and work with such amazing individuals.