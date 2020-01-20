Local pastor recalls childhood before desegregation

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Community leaders congregated at the Dunbar Center in Weirton on Monday to recall the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

One of those leaders included Pastor Rudy McAllister of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

While most of his childhood memories are pleasant, Pastor McAllister can recall some harsh moments before desegregation.

I got smacked in the face. I was told to you know just get your coloring books and go over in the corner. Throughout that, I was always threatened. I went to the local swimming pool — I remember jumping into the swimming pool and basically, people leaving where I was at, at the swimming pool. I had some good friends who still stayed there with me. Pastor Rudy McAllister, Mt. Olive Baptist Church

Pastor McAllister went on to graduate from college, serve in the military for 35 years and is now a pastor of the church.

While he admits that America has come a long way since his childhood, Pastor McAllister still believes society has a long way to go before we can fulfill the dream envisioned by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

