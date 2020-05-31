Local restaurants see increase in business after opening dining areas

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Restaurants in West Virginia are happy to have their doors open.

“They’re happy with the place and we’re glad we have the deck. We had one of the only decks for two weeks and people were waiting outside and that’s hard, so now we can accommodate them all,” said Michael Duplaga Jr., retired owner operator of Generations.

Restaurants are allowed to have up to 50 percent of their dining areas open for use. But the CDC has laid out some advice for food businesses.

“Now the CDC has stated that dining outside is safer for those trying to avoid catching COVID-19 but business owners are doing everything in their power to ensure that their restaurants are safe.”

“We’re following everything from the health department, six foot apart, all tables and chairs, stools and everybody is wearing a mask and their gloves.”

Other CDC guidelines include having no waiting areas, limiting party size to 6 per table, and providing separate entrances if possible.

Business has improved for restaurants who took a hit during the state’s quarantine.

Although food businesses are open, they ask for customer’s to have patience as they work to keep their dining areas safe.

