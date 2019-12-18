Local Scout Troops give back to needy children

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts did their part to make Christmas a little brighter for needy children.

The two groups collected toys and made a large donation to Shop With A Sheriff.

The donations will also be used to help out Reverend Darryl Cummings and the 29th annual Christmas Giveaway this Saturday at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center.

Throughout the year, we do popcorn sales and all kinds of sales to go to trips and stuff like that. And so, once it comes time to this, we see however much money we have in our accounts and we can donate as much as we want. Addison Mudge, Senior Patrol Leader

And it just shows you the hearts of the Boys Scouts and the Girl Scouts. How much they want to help and they really helped out. That’s a big donation. Over $1,000 — $1,016. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

