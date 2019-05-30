Moundsville student earns "Good Samaritan" award Video

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) - One local middle schooler was given a "Good Samaritan" award this morning after his heroic work in helping his friend during a biking accident last month.

Moundsville Middle School eighth-grader Luke McCauley is a typical kid. He goes to school, likes to ride his bike and hang out with friends. But after a mountain biking accident, Luke reacted in a way anything but ordinary.

"We were just having a good time, riding trails," McCauley said. "Then we decided to go back home and things just went south from there."

Carl Cochran is McCauley's friend who was injured in the biking accident. "I was in front of him, so I hit the ramp first," Cochran said. "It went down a hill, my back tire hit a stump and I flew into a tree."

After the accident, Luke realized Carl was unconscious and began calling for help. "First I checked the situation," said McCauley. "Then I called 911 and got some nearby neighbors who were sitting on their porch to come over and try to hold him because he was going to roll down a hill."

And it's a good thing he found help because Carl has suffered some serious injuries. "I had a skull fracture," Cochran said. "I broke the bones around my eye, broke my shoulder in two places and fractured two vertebrae."

Now, biking trails at Grand Vue Park is nothing new for Luke and Carl. They're constantly out there, sometimes multiple days a week. But they have two rules when they ride. They must always wear a helmet and they're never allowed to ride alone. And those two rules saved Carl's life.

"The doctors told us, if he didn't have a helmet on, he would have died on impact," said Cathy Cochran, Carl's mother. "If we wouldn't have been with a buddy, within two to three hours he would have been dead."

Meanwhile, Luke's mom is happy that her son was able to do the right thing and help his friend in this dangerous situation. "We're so proud of him for keeping a level head and realizing right away he needed to call 911 and get his buddy some help," said Gail McCauley.