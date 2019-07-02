Local teachers named finalists for WV Teacher of the Year

Community

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Back to school_1531951547970.png.jpg

Two local teachers are finalists to be named the West Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Aaron Fedorke is a career technical education teacher at Wheeling Park High School, whose work led to grants of more than $60,000 dollars for new equipment for his students.

The other nominee is Jennifer Schwertfeger, a science teacher at Cameron High School in Marshall County.

Schwertfeger not only supports students, but helps new teachers in her roles at County teacher leader and mentor.

The winner will be announced on September 11.

Good luck to both teachers from 7News!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter