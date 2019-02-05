Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) - A family is demanding their money back after they say Moreland Burial Vault Company in Moundsville failed to put a tomb stone at their relative's gravesite.

Jean Colvin of Moundsville says she paid $2,000 up front in September to a woman from Moreland, and was supposed to pay the rest of it when the stone was actually placed on November 1. When the stone wasn't placed, she says they tried to call and no one would answer.

They went to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and then to the City Magistrate's Office to file a civil suit.

They later received a letter from the woman whom Colvin paid in September reassuring they are going to place the stones.

"If anyone else has been taken advantage of from this company please come forward. We need to get this out there so this doesn't happen to anyone else," said Shannon Drake, Jean Colvin's daughter-in-law.

7News contacted the number Moreland Burial Vault Company had listed on their website for Moundsville and the call wouldn't go through.

We also contacted the number they had listed on their website for Washington Pennsylvania and left a message and they have not called back yet.