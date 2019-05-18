Local vendors set up shop at Wheeling Farmers Market

If you love fresh foods and local business, here’s some good news for you: the Wheeling Farmers Market is back for another season!

The market opened today in the St. Michael’s parking lot on National Road.

Every week, around 15 local vendors will set up shop with organic produce, fresh meats, cheeses, and more. Local business owners say they couldn’t wait to get back out there for another year to interact with the community once again.

“The Ohio Valley customers are awesome,” said John and Pamela Clark, owners of SweetZekes Coffee. “They’ve given us a great reception to our coffee. We have great fun at the farmers market. You have great, high quality product and great, high quality coffee beans.”

The Wheeling Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon.