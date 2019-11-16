Local veterans named Grand Marshals in Wheeling parade

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s 34th annual Fantasy in Lights Parade, sponsored by Main Street Bank, will have some special guests leading the lineup.

This year, local veterans will be the parade’s Grand Marshals.

Parade officials say this selection is in recognition of WWII veterans and the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

We have had a great response from veterans in the Valley who want to participate. So, we’re very glad they are. We’re very glad we’re being contacted by their families and them and we are looking forward to paying a true tribute to them. Errika Storch, President of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

The parade’s Grand Marshals will be rolling through the parade on an Oglebay trolley with their names displayed as well.

