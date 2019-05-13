Local woman receives Fulbright Award

A local woman has received the world’s largest and most diverse international educational exchange program.

Morgan Harris graduated number one in her class from American University’s School of Public Affairs in December 2018, where she was first nominated for the Fulbright.

She will be spending nine months from September to June as a U.S. Cultural Ambassador and Representative.

She will be teaching at a University or school while conducting research and organizing diplomatic events and outreach.

She has shared her knowledge and experiences all over the world.

She was recently chosen as an academic member and ambassador for the Communication Institute of Greece as well.