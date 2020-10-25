Locals to fill tanker truck with baby supplies, needed more than ever

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Usually they stuff a police cruiser with baby items, but because of the pandemic they thought they were going to have to call this year off.

Until Quaker Steak and Lube offered a location, local volunteer fire departments got on board, and even some locals offered to stuff a car and then bring it to the event.

The Gabriel Project gives new mothers everything they need to bring a baby home.

Helping at least 10 families a week in Marshall and Ohio Counties, keeping this fundraiser on, is a testament that the community is fighting for new moms.

Last year we filled about 5 police cruisers, this year we’re hoping to fill a tanker truck. Everybody is always willing to step up and do what they can to help. The Gabriel Project is one of our biggest fundraisers. It allows us to really ramp up the holiday season. The need has been bigger this year than it has in years past and it’s only going to get worse as the year goes on. Ashlie Costello, Northern Panhandle Gabriel Project

Quaker Steak and Lube offered to do a dine and donate next Sunday, November 1st .

The outside event will have vendors and the Gabriel Project will also be holding an auction for the big day.