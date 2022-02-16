WEIRTON, (W. Va.)- When you think of an artist, a famous painter may come to mind, but one art gallery is showing off work done by kids and their talent may surprise you.

Artwork like this is often eye-catching, but when you met the artist behind these, that may surprise you.

Sarah Robinson made this, and she’s only 14.

“I get to show people my art, and it means a lot to me. “ Sarah Robinson, young artist

But beyond this table, you’ll find other pieces by young artists like Sarah. Some of this art are paintings and sketches. Others are recycled clothing and paper-mache pieces. Each one is created by a middle school student.

The art teachers hand-picked the featured pieces, and even they are impressed.

“The first round we did was really great, but I feel like the second round of my students’ artwork really blew me away and they really brought it to the table.” Lindsey Zeigler, art teacher at Brooke Middle School

“We have kids that do some really cool stuff at the school, but they don’t really get to show it to the public necessarily. It raising awareness on what they can do.” Ron Anderson, art teacher at Oakland Middle School

But the teachers aren’t the only ones amazed by all this, so is Priscilla Runkel. She organized the event.

“Oh amazing, you can’t believe what young students have come up with on their own and how it comes so natural to them.” Priscilla Runkel, Top of WV Arts Council member and event chair

And at least for now, young artists like Sarah Robinson will have their pieces left here for all to admire.



You can see the artwork yourself. The pieces are on display at the Summit Art Gallery in Weirton.