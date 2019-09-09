Looking for a job? Stop by the WTRF Ohio Valley Job & Career Fair today

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’re looking for a new job in the Ohio Valley, 7News has you covered!

WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair is taking place Tuesday, which is sponsored by Youth Services System.

More than 50 businesses from around the area will be at the job fair seeking out qualified candidates.

Some businesses will even conduct interviews on the spot.

The job fair is being held at the Highlands Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Don’t forget to wear something nice and come prepared with an up-to-date resume.