SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — Summertime events continue across the Ohio Valley… with one of the oldest being the annual Shadyside Loopfest.

Loopfest kicked off Friday with a live concert from White Collar Criminals, carnival rides and a parade around the loop.

Saturday the festival continues with a car show, more live music and food from Shreff’s BBQ and the Son’s of the American Legion.

All the fun runs from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.